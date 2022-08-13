Over 2,100 cattle died, 60,000 affected by lumpy skin disease in Punjab so far, says official

Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been hit by the outbreak of the disease. The first confirmed case of lumpy skin disease was reported on July 4 in Punjab.



"Till Friday, 60,329 animals have been affected and 2,114 have died, said the official of the state animal husbandry department.



"On Friday, 30,000 doses were administered and we have a target to take it to 50,000 daily," the official told PTI.



With some people throwing carcasses in the open or even in water bodies, the animal husbandry department has urged dairy farmers to bury those in deep pits.



The government has also released funds to block development and panchayat officers and directed them to arrange heavy earth-moving machines to ensure the burial of carcasses.



Five carcasses were found in the Kotbhai tributary near Mahima Bhagwana village in Bathinda a few days ago, the official said.