Over 24,250 Indian techies lose jobs at 84 startups to date

Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has laid off at least 30 per cent of its workforce, nearly 300 employees, after it raised $75 million in a fresh funding round.



According to reports, Bengaluru-based ZestMoney is laying off 20 per cent of its workforce, which will impact nearly 100 employees.



Homegrown fantasy e-sports startup FanClash has laid off about 75 per cent of its workforce, the media reported.



According to Inc42, citing sources, the startup laid off about 100 employees in three rounds, with the impacted employees receiving a two-month salary as a severance package.