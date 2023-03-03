Over 2.56 L acres of Bhoodan land distributed in Bihar; lack of papers delayed process: Panel

Talking to PTI, Choudhary said that 2.92 lakh acres are mired in various legal and administrative bottlenecks, and can be handed over to beneficiaries only after certain changes are made to the existing laws in the state.



"People had donated huge plots during the movement. However, the state Bhoodan committee later realised that many of these lack documentation. Also, certain plots were found located on river beds, hills and forests," the former chief secretary noted, adding that the entire process got delayed by decades due to such problems.



Born in 1895, Vinova Bhave had dedicated his life to propagating Gandhian values and is particularly remembered for the Bhoodan' campaign, as part of which he persuaded wealthy and affluent people across the country to donate land for distribution among the landless poor.