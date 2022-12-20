Over 3 per cent of 84,874 drug samples tested in 2020-21 were found substandard: Govt

More than three per cent of the 84,874 drug samples tested in 2020-21 were declared not of standard quality and 263 of them were found to be spurious and adulterated, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The data was based on information received from state and Union territory drug controllers and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Pawar said in written reply to a question.

Whenever complaints regarding quality of medicines are received, the CDSCO in coordination with state licensing authority takes action according to provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.