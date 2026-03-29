Over 30 people hospitalised after consuming food at wedding in UP
Incident took place on Saturday evening in Lalapur locality during the wedding of Mohammad Nazim, a resident of Khijna village
More than 30 people, including children and elderly guests, were hospitalised following a suspected case of food poisoning at a wedding ceremony in the Dewa area of Barabanki, officials said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday evening in Lalapur locality during the wedding of Mohammad Nazim, a resident of Khijna village. According to health authorities, guests began experiencing severe abdominal pain and vomiting within half an hour of consuming non-vegetarian dishes served at the function.
Upon receiving information, medical teams rushed to the spot and shifted the affected individuals to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dewa. Chief medical officer Awadhesh Yadav supervised the response and ensured prompt medical care.
While most patients are undergoing treatment at the CHC, six individuals have been referred to the district hospital for further care. Several others have been discharged after their condition stabilised.
Health officials said food samples have been collected and sent for testing to determine the exact cause of the suspected poisoning. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation as a precautionary measure.
With PTI inputs