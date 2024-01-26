300-plus FTII alumni condemn violence against students over Babri banner

Over 300 FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) alumni have written an open letter in solidarity with the students of the premiere institute after an alleged attack on them by right-wing activists over a banner decrying the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The letter, which was released on Friday, has been signed by former students of FTII including Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty, veteran director Saeed Mirza, filmmakers Prateek Vats, Payal Kapadia, Umesh Kulkarni, sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, film editor Irene Dhar Malik, and actor Shardul Bhardwaj.

"It is painful to see the students of this great film school being assaulted with impunity. We, as a community of film professionals, educators, and artists of both national and international acclaim, extend our support to the FTII student community at this tough and testing moment," the letter said.

The incident at the Pune-based film institute occurred on Tuesday, 23 January, a day after the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, some 12 to 15 unidentified persons allegedly barged into the campus by overpowering security personnel, and assaulted students while shouting slogans. They also tore up and burned a banner put up by the FTII Students Association (FSA) which read: "Remember Babri, Death of Constitution".