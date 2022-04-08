Over 3,000 trees to be removed for Delhi Metro's Phase 4

The permission has been issued by the Deputy Conservator of Forest (North) under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.



Of the total 2,940 trees in the North division, 1,963 will be transplanted, while 977 will be felled.



The trees will give way for the metro line between Janakpuri West and Mukarba Chowk, and Mukarba Chowk to Derawal Nagar.



As per the Forest Department order, the trees will be transplanted to a park at Haiderpur and to the portion near the Outer Ring Road.