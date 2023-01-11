Over 40 including minors were killed in the 2019 fire incident in Delhi's Anaj Mandi factory

Over 40 people including several minors had lost their lives in the December 2019 fire that broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi in Delhi which was illegally storing and using highly inflammable material without safety precautions, the Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police, in its status report dated January 10, informed the court that out of the 45 deceased, nine were minors, the youngest aged 12, while six children suffered injuries.

Counsel for NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, the petitioner in the case, said the Delhi Police has confirmed the presence of children in the list of those killed in the tragedy that struck in the early hours of December 8, 2019.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said it will pass an appropriate order on the plea by the NGO which had moved the high court in the aftermath of the tragedy and sought a direction to the authorities to probe the incident from the angle of child trafficking and child labour.

Police said the deaths happened due to burn injuries or suffocation and, after an investigation, the charge sheet was filed for commission of offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act against the accused persons, including the owner and manager of the building, and the matter was fixed for framing of charges before the trial court.