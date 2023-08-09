Over 41% posts lying vacant in 45 central universities

The union government has stated that there are around 41 per cent of total sanctioned posts vacant in Central Universities. In the 45 central universities, there are 54,512 sanctioned posts as of 1 July 2023, but only 22,412 posts have been filled.

In response to questions asked by CPI(M) John Brittas, the minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan stated that Central Universities have been directed to fill up vacancies as and when arising. The onus of filling up the posts lies on the Central Universities (CUs) which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament. Pradhan also pointed out that through special recruitment drive, 6,087 posts have been filled up so far by the Central Universities as per the DoPT Mission Recruitment Portal.

The DoPT Mission Recruitment Portal is an IT enabled Management Information System with the objective to track the status of vacancies in different ministries within the union government.