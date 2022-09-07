Over 47 per cent antibiotic formulations used in India in 2019 unapproved: Lancet study

The Watch group of antibiotics constituted 72.7 per cent of unapproved products and combinations discouraged by the World Health Organization (WHO) constituted 48.7 per cent of FDCs.

Watch includes broad-spectrum antibiotics with a high chance of resistance to be used only for specific indications.



"Inappropriate use of antibiotics is a significant driver of antibiotic resistance in India," the authors of the study noted in the journal.



"Largely unrestricted over-the-counter sales of most antibiotics, manufacturing and marketing of many FDC and overlap in regulatory powers between national and state-level agencies complicate antibiotics availability, sales, and consumption in the country," they said.



The authors acknowledge some limitations to their study, including the fact that the dataset covers only the private sector sales of antibiotics and will not reflect the antibiotics dispensed through the public system.



Also, the data do not differentiate between community and hospital use as the data are collected at the stockist level, they added.