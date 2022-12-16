Over 50 parties, groups to join Oppn' mega-protest Mumbai march against govt

The procession, along with a series of protests held across the state has unnerved the ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party which has now "appealed" the Opposition to ensure that the demonstration is done peacefully.



"This is a question of the 'pride and respect' of Maharashtra and all people of the state are upset at the manner in which the present illegal government has been functioning to the detriment of the state's interests on all fronts," said Sena-UBT's national spokesperson Kishore Tiwari.



Other prominent leaders who will join the procession will be Balasaheb Thorat, Aditya Thackeray, Ambadas Danve, Vinayak Raut, Supriya Pawar, several MPs, MLAs and other functionaries, plus activists of different parties coming here from all over the state.