Over 50 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

More than 50 shops were gutted in a massive fire in the wholesale market of Bhagirath Palace area in North Delhi's Chandni Chowk even as operations to douse the blaze were underway since Thursday night, police said.



However, no injuries have been reported so far, they said.



According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.19 pm on Thursday and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Currently, 20 fire tenders are engaged in dousing the flames, a fire department official said.