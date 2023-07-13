Over 50,000 tourists evacuated: HP CM

Rescuers in Himachal Pradesh have evacuated more than 50,000 tourists, comprising Israelis, from across the state, and the road connectivity to Manali has been restored as well as efforts are underway to restore the network in Kasol and its nearby places, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed in a tweet that more than 50,000 tourists from Himachal Pradesh have been rescued in the last 48 hours until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

"I would like to thank our administration and staff from various departments who have worked round the clock to restore our roads, power, water supply and network connectivity," he said.

The network connectivity has been restored in Manali, he added.