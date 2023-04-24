Over 54 lakh overage vehicles deregistered in Delhi

Delhi’s transport department has deregistered more than 54 lakh overage vehicles, including autorickshaws, cabs and two-wheelers, till March 27, according to official data.

Some of the deregistered vehicles include those registered as early as 1900 and 1901, the data showed.

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It added that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded.