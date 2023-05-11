Over 5,600 people from violence-hit Manipur took shelter in Assam, Mizoram

Over 3,375 men, women and children took shelter in six Mizoram districts after ethnic violence broke in Manipur on May 3, officials said on Wednesday.

Due to the violence in Manipur, another 2,300 took shelter in eight government sponsored camps in Cachar district of southern Assam. However, around 600 people returned to their homes in Manipur.

An official in Aizawl said that of the 3,375 people, mostly tribals, sheltered in Mizoram, the highest number of 1,214 people took shelter in Saitual district followed by 1,142 in Kolasib district, 934 in Aizawl district, 68 in Champhai District, 12 in Khawzawl District and four in Serchhip District.

The same tribal and non-tribal communities, especially the Meiteis, Nagas, Kukis, Mizos, and Chakmas are living in different northeastern states presenting a complex mosaic.

Parliamentarians, various organisations and NGOs have urged the Manipur and Central governments to curb the ethnic violence involving all stakeholders.

Ruling Mizo National Front MP C. Lalrosanga had urged Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, to gain people's trust and confidence, especially of the tribal communities, to control the ethnic strife in Manipur.

The North East Students' Organisation (NESO), an apex body of eight major students organisations of seven northeastern states, condemned the Manipur government's action evicting the indigenous settlers belonging to the Zo community and the violent incidents that followed.