Over 60 land in Bhopal hospitals due to use of ‘dangerous’ carbide guns on Diwali

What was meant to be a festival of lights and joy took a grim turn in Bhopal this Diwali, as more than 60 people, mostly children aged 8 to 14, were hospitalised with serious injuries caused by the use of dangerous calcium carbide guns, officials said on Thursday, 23 October.

Though the injured are reported to be out of immediate danger, the effects of these “explosive toys” have left some children with permanent eyesight loss and others with facial burns, casting a shadow over the festive celebrations.

“Carbide pipe guns are extremely dangerous,” said Bhopal’s chief medical health officer (CMHO) Manish Sharma. “The 60 people injured by these guns are still being treated in hospitals in the state capital. All are safe, but some have suffered serious injuries.”

The victims are spread across multiple hospitals, including Seva Sadan Hospital, Hamidia Hospital, JP Hospital, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where medical teams are working tirelessly to restore the eyesight of a 12-year-old child. Treatment continues for other children, with nearly 10 admitted at Hamidia Hospital alone.