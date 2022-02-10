Over 60 social media accounts blocked for anti-India fake news

The government on Thursday said it has blocked more than 60 social media accounts, including YouTube channels and Facebook and Instagram pages, in the last two months for spreading anti-India fake news.

Replying to supplementary questions in the Upper House, Minister for State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the government is very much concerned about the freedom of speech and freedom of expression.

Asked about action taken against those spreading fake news, and publishers of anti-national material, he said more than 60 accounts have been blocked including those on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"These YouTube channels are sponsored from Pakistan," he said.