Over 6,000 cases of atrocities on Scheduled Caste pending in Gujarat courts

More than 6,000 cases of atrocities against the Scheduled Caste (SC) community are pending in Gujarat courts, as per the state government.



Several of the cases are pending for more than 10 years. The information was shared in the ongoing budget session of the 14th state Assembly on Monday.



Responding to a question raised by the Dasada MLA, Naushad Solanki, law minister Rajendra Trivedi informed the house that there were 6,024 cases of atrocities against the SC community in Gujarat in specially designated courts. Of these, there were 1,117 cases with a pendency of over two years, 1,221 cases of more than three years, 585 cases of more than five years and there were even 168 cases since more than a decade.