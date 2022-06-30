Over 60K startup employees stare at job loss as India prepares for 200 unicorns

In the Hurun report, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, acknowledged that "there are some concerns in the global economy that can impact the valuations and capital raising ability of Indian startups".



"Moreover, some Indian start-ups are also going for layoffs and cost-cutting measures leading to thoughts of a slowdown in the ecosystem. We believe that there could be a blip in the growth story in the short run, but the long-term potential of the Indian start-up ecosystem remains excellent and resilient," said Junaid.



On Wednesday, online learning giant BYJU's cut more than 600 jobs -- asking over 300 employees at its Toppr learning platform and another 300 at coding platform WhiteHat Jr to go.



The layoffs come as the edtech sector has been hammered by the global macroeconomic conditions and reopening of schools, colleges and physical tuition centres.