Over 80 pc psychiatric patients in India don't receive timely care: Indian Psychiatric Society
Experts flag wide treatment gap at curtain-raiser for ANCIPS 2026, cite stigma, lack of awareness and shortage of professionals
The Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) on Sunday expressed serious concern over the persistently high mental health treatment gap in India, stating that nearly 80–85 per cent of people suffering from psychiatric disorders do not receive timely or appropriate care.
The issue was highlighted during the curtain-raiser event for the ANCIPS 2026, the 77th Annual National Conference of the IPS, scheduled to be held from 28–31 January at Yashobhoomi in Delhi.
Mental health experts said that despite advances in psychiatric treatment and growing public awareness, a majority of individuals with mental illness continue to remain outside the formal healthcare system.
According to data from the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS), India has one of the widest mental health treatment gaps globally, with over 85 per cent of people suffering from common mental disorders either not seeking or not receiving treatment. Globally, experts noted, more than 70 per cent of individuals with mental illness do not receive care from trained professionals, while in many low-income countries fewer than 10 per cent of those in need are able to access treatment.
Addressing the gathering, Savita Malhotra, President of the IPS, said mental illnesses were among the most treatable health conditions if identified early and managed properly.
“Mental health disorders are highly treatable, yet the majority of patients in India continue to suffer in silence. The fact that over 80 per cent of people do not receive timely psychiatric care reflects deep-rooted stigma, lack of awareness, and inadequate integration of mental health services into primary healthcare,” she said.
Malhotra stressed that the treatment gap was not merely a medical concern but also a social, economic and developmental issue requiring urgent national attention.
Experts at the event said delays in seeking psychiatric care often extend from several months to even years, worsening outcomes. They identified multiple, interconnected factors contributing to the problem, including:
Social stigma and discrimination, which deter individuals from seeking help due to fear of being labelled or marginalised
Lack of awareness, leading many to overlook early symptoms or misinterpret them as non-medical issues
Shortage of trained mental health professionals, particularly in rural and underserved regions
Nimesh G Desai, Chairperson of the Organising Committee and former Director of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), warned that delayed or absent treatment had serious consequences.
“When psychiatric care is delayed, the illness often becomes more severe and chronic, leading to greater disability, family distress, loss of productivity and a significantly increased risk of self-harm and suicide,” Desai said.
He underscored the need to treat mental health with the same urgency as physical health, calling for stronger community-based services, training of primary care doctors and improved referral systems.
Highlighting the role of the upcoming conference, Deepak Raheja, Organising Secretary of ANCIPS Delhi and Director of Hope Care India, said urgent measures were required to bridge the gap, including integration of mental health into primary healthcare, increased budgetary allocation and expansion of the mental health workforce.
“ANCIPS 2026 Delhi will serve as a vital platform for mental health professionals, policymakers and stakeholders to develop practical, evidence-based solutions to improve access, affordability and acceptability of mental healthcare,” Raheja said.
Experts also highlighted that the burden of untreated mental illness was disproportionately high among vulnerable groups. Studies indicate that nearly 80 per cent of children and adolescents with diagnosable mental disorders in some regions receive no treatment, affecting their education and long-term outcomes. Similarly, around 84 per cent of older adults with mental health conditions remain untreated, often due to neglect, social isolation or the mistaken belief that psychological symptoms are a normal part of ageing.
Untreated mental illness, experts said, contributes to higher morbidity and mortality, substance use disorders, unemployment, family breakdown and suicide, placing a significant burden on society and the economy.
While recent initiatives such as the Tele-MANAS national mental health helpline, expansion of the District Mental Health Programme and increased policy focus on mental health were acknowledged as positive steps, IPS experts said these measures must be scaled up substantially to meet rising demand.
The IPS reiterated that mental health must be recognised as an integral component of overall health and accorded the same priority, investment and urgency as physical healthcare.
