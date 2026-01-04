Over 80 pc psychiatric patients in India don't receive timely care: Indian Psychiatric Society

The Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) on Sunday expressed serious concern over the persistently high mental health treatment gap in India, stating that nearly 80–85 per cent of people suffering from psychiatric disorders do not receive timely or appropriate care.

The issue was highlighted during the curtain-raiser event for the ANCIPS 2026, the 77th Annual National Conference of the IPS, scheduled to be held from 28–31 January at Yashobhoomi in Delhi.

Mental health experts said that despite advances in psychiatric treatment and growing public awareness, a majority of individuals with mental illness continue to remain outside the formal healthcare system.

According to data from the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS), India has one of the widest mental health treatment gaps globally, with over 85 per cent of people suffering from common mental disorders either not seeking or not receiving treatment. Globally, experts noted, more than 70 per cent of individuals with mental illness do not receive care from trained professionals, while in many low-income countries fewer than 10 per cent of those in need are able to access treatment.

Addressing the gathering, Savita Malhotra, President of the IPS, said mental illnesses were among the most treatable health conditions if identified early and managed properly.

“Mental health disorders are highly treatable, yet the majority of patients in India continue to suffer in silence. The fact that over 80 per cent of people do not receive timely psychiatric care reflects deep-rooted stigma, lack of awareness, and inadequate integration of mental health services into primary healthcare,” she said.

Malhotra stressed that the treatment gap was not merely a medical concern but also a social, economic and developmental issue requiring urgent national attention.

Experts at the event said delays in seeking psychiatric care often extend from several months to even years, worsening outcomes. They identified multiple, interconnected factors contributing to the problem, including: