Over 80 pc of Indians with disabilities lack health insurance: NGO white paper

More than four in five Indians with disabilities remain outside the health insurance net, and over half of those who do apply are routinely rejected without explanation, despite legal guarantees of equal access, a new white paper released on Thursday has reported.

The study — 'Inclusive Health Coverage for All: Disability, Discrimination and Health Insurance in India' — was unveiled by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) at a roundtable that brought together policymakers, insurers and disability rights advocates.

Drawing on a nationwide survey of more than 5,000 persons with disabilities across 34 states and Union Territories, the paper warns that “deep systemic inequities” continue to exclude nearly 16 crore disabled Indians from both public and private insurance schemes.

According to the findings, 80 per cent of respondents had no form of health insurance, while 53 per cent of those who applied said their applications were rejected. Many reported being refused solely on account of their disability or pre-existing conditions, with particularly steep denial rates among persons with autism, psychosocial and intellectual disabilities, and blood disorders such as thalassaemia.

These practices, the report emphasised, persist despite constitutional protections, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, and repeated directives issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Researchers additionally pointed to unaffordable premiums, inaccessible digital systems, and widespread lack of awareness about existing schemes as key obstacles to securing cover.

At the launch, Manmeet Nanda, additional secretary in the ministry of social justice and empowerment, said the government was working to bolster assistive technology and improve cross-ministerial coordination.