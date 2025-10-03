The ghosts have doubled in Himachal’s mountains: Snow leopard count up 62 pc

The population of rare snow leopards in high-altitude tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh has increased by 62 per cent over the past four years, says a newly released survey.

The count stood at 51 in 2021, according to the baseline survey conducted by the wildlife wing of the state forest department. It has now increased to 83, officials said on 3 October, Friday, citing the study conducted during the past one year.

The survey also involved strong community participation, indicating that the long-term conservation plans with community involvement are bearing results, they added.

The new survey released on Thursday (the first day of the Wildlife Week being observed from 2 to 8 October) said the count excluded cubs, and exceeded the estimated upper confidence limit of 73 over the 2021 survey, reflecting possible expansion of habitats.