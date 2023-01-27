Over four lakh voters added to Assam's electoral roll

Assam has registered an increase in the number of voters by over four lakh in the past one year, with the total number of electorate climbing to 2,41,11,743, an official statement said on Friday.



Of these, 1,21,28,543 are male, 1,19,82,804 female and 396 of third gender, a release issued by the state's chief electoral officer (CEO) said.



"The final electoral roll with respect to 126 Assembly Constituencies of Assam has been published. The total number of electors in the roll is 241,11,743 as on 1st January 2023," CEO Nitin Khade said in the release.