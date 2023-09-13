Over or Under? Agra Metro project caught in a dilemma

Even as hundreds of workers of the UP Metro Rail Corporation are working day and night to ensure the completion of the prestigious 29.6 km long two-phased Taj City Metro project much before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, citizens of Agra are on a warpath demanding change in the original plan of the track.

An official said that trials on the priority sector -- Fatehabad Road -- have already begun, the tunneling work from Shah Jahan Garden to Jama Masjid is in full swing, and a survey for the overground, elevated track on MG Road has been completed.

In the midst of this, shop keepers, emporium owners, hoteliers, educational institutions and other interest groups have now joined hands to demand that the stretch from Pratab Pura crossing to Bhagwan Talkies crossing on the MG Road, roughly a 6 km stretch, should have an underground track.