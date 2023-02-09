Over Rs 7,000 crore revenue arrears pending to be recovered: CAG tells Kerala govt

The Comptroller and General (CAG) of India has found that the Kerala government has failed to collect revenue arrears of Rs 7,100.32 crore, which was outstanding for more than five years and stressed the need for urgent intervention to clear it.

The government departments should create a database of outstanding arrears for effective monitoring and follow-up for recovery of arrears, it recommended.

The total arrears of Rs 21,797.86 crore amount to 22.33 per cent of the total revenue of the southern state, according to the latest CAG report.