Over-speeding caused maximum accident-related deaths in 2020: Govt report

It had also claimed that the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act(MVA) 2019, which became effective from September 1, 2019 contributed to reduce road accidents.



"The MVA Act 2019 included, inter-alia, provisions like stiff hike in penalties for traffic violations, electronic monitoring of the same, enhanced penalties for juvenile driving etc. and the implementation of the same has enabled achieving the desired impact," the report had said.



Although not wearing seat belts by passengers sitting in the rear seats attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), most people are either unaware of this mandatory rule or just ignore them.



Even traffic policemen seldom fine passengers sitting on rear seats for not wearing seat belts.



Commenting on issues related to traffic rules violations, Institute of Road Traffic Education(IRTE) President Rohit Baluja said road traffic violations are infringements or transgression of regulations under the Motor Vehicles Driving Regulations, as well as the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, Central and State Motor Vehicles Rules.



Baluja said studies conducted by IRTE have revealed that in Indian roadway conditions, a large percentage of violations are committed by drivers on account of faulty road environment, non-standard and faulty traffic control devices (signs, signals and markings).



He said as per studies carried out at IRTE, investigating officers of the police are generally not aware of the driving regulations and the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act/Rules, as they by-default book the drivers of the motor vehicles quoting the sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to over-speeding, rash and negligent driving.