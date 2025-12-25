Hypocrisy: Modi attends church service as Christians face attacks in BJP-ruled states

On the eve of Christmas, India witnessed a disturbing spate of targeted attacks against Christians, with churches vandalised, Christmas celebrations disrupted, and worshippers intimidated across several states.

Activists affiliated to the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal were accused of leading the assaults — defacing statues of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ, storming prayer meetings, and harassing ordinary citizens.

Notably, a majority of these incidents were reported from states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended morning prayers at a cathedral in Delhi — a gesture that rang hollow for many Christians who were facing intimidation, violence and humiliation elsewhere in the country.