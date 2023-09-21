Overcrowded jails, delayed justice a concern: parliamentary panel

A parliamentary panel has observed that overcrowding in jails and delayed justice have become pressing concerns, leading to a series of consequences for both the prisoners and the criminal justice system as a whole.

The parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, headed by BJP MP Brijlal, also recommended that special attention be given to pregnant women on the line of a judgement of the Supreme Court where it was observed that a jail must have adequate facilities for prenatal and post-natal care for female prisoners as well as their children.

"The committees, notes that the issue of overcrowding and delayed justice has become a pressing concern, leading to a series of consequences for both the prisoners and the criminal justice system as a whole. The committee recommends that prisoners from overcrowded jails may be transferred to other jails with vacant cells in the same state or other states by signing MoUs to that effect. This kind of an arrangement can be mutual in nature between the states signing the MoU," it observed.