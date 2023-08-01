Overground worker of terror outfits detained under PSA in J-K's Rajouri, second in a week

An overground worker of terror outfits has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Shabir, a resident of Draj village in Kotranka tehsil, is the second overground worker to be detained under the Public Safety Act in the border district within a week.

On July 26, Akbar Hussain of Marutha-Kanthol village was detained under the administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.