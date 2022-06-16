Overnight rain in Delhi brings pleasant morning; more expected

The IMD said that the maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.



The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 42.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.



Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 56 per cent, the weather office said.



Delhi's air quality was in moderate category as the AQI was 130 at 8 am on Thursday, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.