Overseas player of DC tests COVID positive, squad's travel to Pune delayed

An overseas player in the Delhi Capitals team has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the franchise to delay its travel to Pune for its next IPL match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.



It is understood that an Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and a Rapid Antigen Test was performed which came positive.



"DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.