Chidambaram says BJP, AIADMK fighting Tamil Nadu bypoll through 'proxy'

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday, 16 June, alleged the BJP and AIADMK are fighting the 10 July Vikravandi bypoll through 'proxy' PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) and that the INDIA bloc must ensure a resounding victory of the DMK candidate.

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK for boycotting the bypoll, Chidambaram, in a post on X, said: "AIADMK's decision to boycott the Vikravandi by-election is clear evidence that it has received instructions from the 'top' to facilitate the electoral chances of the NDA candidate (PMK). Both BJP and AIADMK are fighting the battle through a proxy (PMK). The INDIA bloc must ensure the resounding victory of the DMK candidate."