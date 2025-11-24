PA to Maharashtra minister arrested for alleged abetment of wife’s suicide

A personal assistant to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde was arrested in Mumbai on Monday in connection with the alleged suicide of his wife, police said.

Anant Garje was taken into custody early in the morning after the Worli police registered a case against him and two of his relatives for abetment of suicide. The complaint was filed by the family of his wife, Dr Gauri Palve, who was found dead in their Worli apartment on Saturday. Police said the 28-year-old allegedly took her life following a domestic dispute.

Garje is expected to be produced in court later in the day.

Palve, a dentist at the civic-run KEM Hospital, had married Garje in February this year.