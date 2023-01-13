'Paan Singh Tomar' screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan dies at 61

Sanjay Chouhan, the screenplay writer of critically-acclaimed movies such as "Paan Singh Tomar" and "Sahib Biwi aur Gangster", has died, his friend and filmmaker Avinash Das said on Friday.



The 61-year-old screenwriter, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday night, Das told PTI.



"He died last night at the hospital at 11.30pm. He was admitted in hospital last month and was on a ventilator due to liver cirrhosis," Das said.



Chouhan is survived by his wife and a daughter. His last rites were performed on Friday.