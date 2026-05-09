Pak-China expert Lt Gen Subramani appointed next CDS; Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to helm Navy

The Centre on Saturday appointed retired Lt Gen N.S. Raja Subramani as India’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), with the government tasking him to drive forward the military’s ambitious theatre command reforms and deepen operational integration among the three armed services.

The government also appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Chief of the Naval Staff.

Lt Gen Subramani will succeed incumbent CDS Anil Chauhan on 30 May, while Vice Admiral Swaminathan will take over as Navy chief on 31 May from Dinesh K. Tripathi. Both outgoing chiefs are due to retire later this month.

The Defence Ministry said Subramani would also serve as Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs under the Ministry of Defence.

Theatre command reforms to dominate CDS agenda

Widely regarded within strategic circles as an expert on Pakistan and China-related military affairs, Subramani retired as Vice Chief of Army Staff on 31 July last year and is currently serving as military adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

His appointment comes at a crucial stage in India’s ongoing military restructuring efforts aimed at creating integrated theatre commands. The reform seeks to bring the Army, Navy and Air Force under unified operational structures to improve coordination, logistics and combat readiness during future conflicts.

The theatreisation initiative has been one of the most significant unfinished reforms since the creation of the CDS post after the recommendations that followed the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Gen Chauhan, who assumed office in September 2022, was the second CDS after Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in December 2021.