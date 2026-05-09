Pak-China expert Lt Gen Subramani appointed next CDS; Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to helm Navy
Centre names new military leadership as India pushes theatre command reforms and maritime modernisation amid evolving regional security challenges
The Centre on Saturday appointed retired Lt Gen N.S. Raja Subramani as India’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), with the government tasking him to drive forward the military’s ambitious theatre command reforms and deepen operational integration among the three armed services.
The government also appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Chief of the Naval Staff.
Lt Gen Subramani will succeed incumbent CDS Anil Chauhan on 30 May, while Vice Admiral Swaminathan will take over as Navy chief on 31 May from Dinesh K. Tripathi. Both outgoing chiefs are due to retire later this month.
The Defence Ministry said Subramani would also serve as Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs under the Ministry of Defence.
Theatre command reforms to dominate CDS agenda
Widely regarded within strategic circles as an expert on Pakistan and China-related military affairs, Subramani retired as Vice Chief of Army Staff on 31 July last year and is currently serving as military adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).
His appointment comes at a crucial stage in India’s ongoing military restructuring efforts aimed at creating integrated theatre commands. The reform seeks to bring the Army, Navy and Air Force under unified operational structures to improve coordination, logistics and combat readiness during future conflicts.
The theatreisation initiative has been one of the most significant unfinished reforms since the creation of the CDS post after the recommendations that followed the 1999 Kargil conflict.
Gen Chauhan, who assumed office in September 2022, was the second CDS after Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in December 2021.
Four decades of operational experience
Over a military career spanning more than 40 years, Subramani held several command, staff and instructional appointments across varied operational environments.
Commissioned into the eighth battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on 14 December 1985, he commanded the 16 Garhwal Rifles during counter-insurgency operations under Operation Rhino in Assam. He later led the 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir and the 17 Mountain Division in the central sector along the China frontier.
He also commanded two corps formations, including one of the Indian Army’s premier strike corps deployed on the western front facing Pakistan. The Defence Ministry said the officer possesses “deep understanding of operational dynamics” along both India’s western and northern borders.
Subramani is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He also studied at the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, United Kingdom, and the National Defence College in New Delhi.
He holds a Master’s degree from King's College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from University of Madras.
New Navy chief to focus on force modernisation
Vice Admiral Swaminathan, currently heading the Western Naval Command, is expected to oversee key naval modernisation projects amid expanding Chinese naval activity in the Indian Ocean Region.
Commissioned into the Indian Navy on 1 July 1987, the officer specialises in communication and electronic warfare. Over the years, he has commanded several frontline naval platforms, including missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.
A recipient of the PVSM (Param Vishisht Seva Medal), AVSM (Ati Vishisht Seva Medal) and VSM (Vishisht Seva Medal), Swaminathan earlier served as Vice Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Personnel at Naval Headquarters.
The new appointments come at a time when India is accelerating military modernisation, expanding indigenous defence production and sharpening preparedness amid continuing tensions along the Line of Actual Control with China and persistent security challenges on the Pakistan front.
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