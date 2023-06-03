Pak court sentences Christian youth to death over blasphemy charge

A Pakistani court on Friday sentenced to death and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a Christian youth for committing blasphemy.

According to a court official, the district and sessions court (Bahawalpur) awarded capital punishment to Nauman Masih, 19, after the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses against him.

Masih, a resident of Islami Colony Bahwalpur, some 400 kilometres from Lahore, was arrested four years ago by police on a complaint that he had shared blasphemous material on a messaging app.