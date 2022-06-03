Pak 'live example' of how a state continues to evade accountability for genocide, ethnic cleansing: India

India has slammed Pakistan as it raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the UN Security Council, with New Delhi saying the neighbouring country is a live example of how a nation continues to evade accountability for serious crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing and asserting that India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism.

Dr Kajal Bhat, Counsellor/Legal Adviser in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, said Thursday in the Security Council that she was constrained to take the floor to respond to some of the falsehoods and malicious propaganda spread by the representative of Pakistan as they are accustomed to do like a broken record".

"Today, we are discussing how to strengthen accountability and justice for serious violations of international law.

"The irony is perhaps lost on the representative of Pakistan, given their shameful history of committing genocide in what was then East Pakistan, and what is now Bangladesh, over 50 years back for which there has not even been an acknowledgement, much less apology or accountability, Bhat said after the representative of Pakistan raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council open debate on Strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law chaired by Council President Albania.

Speaking in the Council debate earlier in the day, Minister for State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had said that accountability and justice cannot be linked to political expediencies.