Pak military commander killed in chopper crash, Baloch rebels suspected

A Pakistani Army helicopter carrying Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali and five others crashed in Lasbela area of Balochistan late on Monday night.



It is believed that all six people on board were killed and while the accident is being investigated, there is a very strong suspicion that the helicopter was shot down by Baloch insurgents.



Inputs say that the Balochistan Liberation Army - which is yet to make a statement - may have targeted the helicopter because the Quetta Corps commander, a high-ranking figure who is in charge of counter-terrorism in the region and of guarding the border with southern Afghanistan, was on board.



The others killed have been identified as Brigadier Amjad Hanif (DG Coast Guard), Major Saeed (pilot), Major Talha (co-pilot) and Naik Mudasir (crew member).