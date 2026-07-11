Pak woman, son arrested in Karnataka for alleged visa overstay, forged identity documents

A Pakistani woman and her son have been arrested in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district for allegedly overstaying their visas and obtaining Indian identity documents despite not being Indian citizens, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Farha Naaz and her son Mohammad Fardin Khan, were living in Dasagarepalli village in Bagepalli taluk, around 75 km north-east of Bengaluru. An FIR has been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

According to police, Farha Naaz had married Ayub Khan, a resident of Dasagarepalli village, and the couple has two children. Investigators said both Farha Naaz and Mohammad Fardin Khan are Pakistani nationals.

Police alleged that the two continued to stay in India after their visas expired and that their visas were not renewed following Operation Sindoor. A complaint was subsequently lodged alleging that they were residing in the country illegally, following which the Bagepalli police arrested them.