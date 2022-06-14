Pakistan terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter

Of the two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Bemina area, one was a Pakistani national, police said on Tuesday.



"As per the documents and other incriminating materials found, one of the killed terrorist has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan. A big success," J&K Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

"This was the same group of terrorists who escaped from Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement."