Pakistani citizen Seema Haider questioned by UP Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad

The questioning of the Pakistani woman by the ATS also comes at a time when a little-known right-wing fringe group in Greater Noida has threatened of a protest if Haider, who illegally entered India with her four children, is not evicted from the country "within 72 hours".

A senior officer confirmed to PTI that Haider was being interrogated by the ATS on Monday and that local police were not involved in it.

Local police are separately investigating the case and are yet to file a chargesheet, the officer said.