Pakistani passport remains fourth-worst in the world, India ranks 87th

The Pakistani passport continues to be the fourth-worst in the world, not changing its position from a year ago and providing access to only 32 destinations, according to the Henley Passport Index for 2022, local media reported.

The Henley Passport Index is a ranking of all the world's 199 passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, Dawn reported.

The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association, which maintains the world's largest database of travel information, and it is enhanced by extensive, ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department.