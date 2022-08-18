Pakistani prisoner killed, cop injured in firing in Jammu

"Police team along with an executive magistrate took the Pakistani prisoner to the disclosed locations. No recovery was made at the first location, but a packet was discovered buried at the second location in Toph village of Arnia near the international border. However, when the packet was being opened, the Pakistani prisoner snatched the rifle of one of the policemen and tried to flee after firing at the police, injuring a police constable," sources said.



The fire was retaliated in which the prisoner was injured. Both the injured where shifted to hospital where the Pakistani prisoner succumbed.



Bomb disposal squad is handling the recovered packet of arms and ammunition, sources added.