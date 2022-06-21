Pakistan's role under scanner in Moosewala murder

Notably, Pakistan's ISI has been time and again found responsible in supplying drugs, arms and ammunition to Punjab-based criminals and gangsters. The SIT, which was set up by Punjab DGP V.K. Bhavra, was also asked to look into this aspect of the alliance of terrorists and gangsters.



According to the central agencies, arms shipments have reached Punjab to such an extent that it is not easy for the police to deal with them. Terrorists and gangsters are currently using AN-94, Assault Rifle, C-30 Pistol, Beretta Pistol, GLOCK 17, and Rocket Propelled Grenade weapons.



Even in the May 9 rocket-propelled grenade blast in Punjab's Mohali, the police arrested six terror suspects that were inolved in it. It was officially learnt that Babbar Khalsa International was involved in the attack carried out at the behest of Pakistan intelligence agency ISI.



A senior Delhi police official during the media briefing on Monday had informed that the police on the instance of arrested shooters recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. "We recovered eight High Explosive grenades along with the Under Barrel Grenade Launcher. HE Grenades are designed for use with Grenade launchers. The recovered Grenade launcher can be mounted on AK-47 assault rifles," he said.