Palghar horror: Joy turns to mourning as Virar building collapse claims 17 lives
Tragedy struck during a one-year-old girl’s birthday party being held on the building's fourth floor
The death toll in the Virar building collapse in Maharashtra’s Palghar district climbed to 17 on Thursday, 28 August, after rescuers recovered five more bodies, officials said.
The unauthorised four-storey Ramabai Apartment, which housed nearly 50 flats, collapsed at 12:05 am on Wednesday, crushing an adjoining vacant chawl in Virar’s Vijay Nagar area.
Tragedy struck during a one-year-old girl’s birthday party being held on the fourth floor. Twelve flats in one wing gave way, trapping residents and guests under the debris. The child, whose birthday was being celebrated, was among the victims.
Palghar district collector Indu Rani Jakhar said that six others rescued with injuries are receiving treatment at various hospitals. Search and rescue operations by the NDRF, police, and fire services continued on Thursday to ensure no one else remained trapped.
Eyewitnesses recalled scenes of horror as the celebration turned into chaos within seconds. “People were dancing when the entire structure collapsed like a pack of cards,” said a survivor. Locals accused the builder of negligence and the authorities of turning a blind eye to the illegal construction.
Police have arrested the builder following a complaint by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), which confirmed that the structure was unauthorised. Residents also alleged there had been no visible cracks or warning signs before the sudden collapse.
The victims identified include Govind Singh Ravat (28), Shubhangi Pawan Saheni (40), Kashish Pawan Saheni (35), Deepak Singh Behra (25), Sonali Rupesh Tejam (41), Harish Singh Bisht (34), Sachin Nevalkar (40), and Deepesh Soni (41).
Constructed in 2012, the collapsed wing housed 12 apartments. Officials said the debris clearance was delayed as heavy machinery struggled to access the congested locality. As a precaution, surrounding chawls have been vacated and residents shifted to safer places.
The collapse has left several families homeless. “All affected families have been temporarily accommodated at Chandansar Samajmandir, with food, water, medical aid, and essentials being provided,” said VVMC assistant commissioner Gilson Gonsalves.
The incident has reignited concerns over rampant unauthorised constructions and lax enforcement of safety norms in the region.
With PTI inputs
