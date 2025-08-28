Palghar horror: Joy turns to mourning as Virar building collapse claims 17 lives

The death toll in the Virar building collapse in Maharashtra’s Palghar district climbed to 17 on Thursday, 28 August, after rescuers recovered five more bodies, officials said.

The unauthorised four-storey Ramabai Apartment, which housed nearly 50 flats, collapsed at 12:05 am on Wednesday, crushing an adjoining vacant chawl in Virar’s Vijay Nagar area.

Tragedy struck during a one-year-old girl’s birthday party being held on the fourth floor. Twelve flats in one wing gave way, trapping residents and guests under the debris. The child, whose birthday was being celebrated, was among the victims.

Palghar district collector Indu Rani Jakhar said that six others rescued with injuries are receiving treatment at various hospitals. Search and rescue operations by the NDRF, police, and fire services continued on Thursday to ensure no one else remained trapped.