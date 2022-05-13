Panama Papers leak case: ED conducts raids at 4 places in Goa, MP

In a latest development in connection with the Panama Papers leak case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at four premises in Bhopal and Goa in a money laundering case registered against one Sanjay Vijay Shinde.



Searches were conducted at the four premises related to Shinde. These include the residential premises in Goa and Bhopal, the premises of his then employer VS Dempo Holdings Pvt Ltd, Goa and the premises of RPM Sonic Adventures & Caravan Resorts at Bhopal.