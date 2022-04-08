Pandemic WFH: 75% Mumbaikars agonised by bone & joints problems

Of these 75 per cent -- or three-fourths of the WFH crowds -- 8 per cent complained of numbness in arms/legs, 14 per cent had pains in the lower body with difficulties in getting up, 19 per cent experienced stiffening of the legs and lower back while 26 per cent revealed pain or tingling in the neck and shoulders due to constant use of devices.



While 73 per cent did not have a proper WFH set-up at their residences, 56 per cent resorted to multi-tasking like taking care of elders, schooling for kids, managing household chores while doing official duties.



Some 41 per cent of Mumbaikars spent at least 10 hours daily on WFH, 40 per cent juggled 2-4 hours for household/outdoor chores, 14 per cent sacrificed their weekend for these duties, and 18 per cent confessed to being glued to their mobiles when not on the computer.