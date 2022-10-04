Pankaj Tripathi named National Icon by ECI

On being titled the National Icon of Election Commission of India, Tripathi said in a statement: "I was already the state icon of Bihar associated with Election Commission and during the programme at AIR station Chief Election Commissioner Mr Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner Mr Anup Chandra announced that now I will be the National Icon of the Election Commission of India between the running show and it was a pleasant surprise for me as I wasn't aware anything such thing was to happen."



Continuing further, he mentioned that he feels that the ECI has roped him in because of his dedication and commitment as Bihar's State Icon.



"I believe they have seen my dedication and responsibility as the State Icon of Bihar. Whenever there is a requirement to share an audio and video clip to spread awareness for the voters, I promptly share informative details within no time. Mr Rajiv Kumar announced my name as the National Icon is a kind gesture. He also went on to mention that Pankaj does not charge for any commercials for such initiatives and his love towards democracy is highly appreciated. Hence, he announced me as the National Icon of our country," he said.