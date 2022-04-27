Pant should be groomed for Test team captaincy, says Yuvraj Singh

Pant is currently captaining Delhi Capitals in the 2022 edition of IPL after taking over as the skipper of the franchise in 2021. As a captain in first-class cricket, a then 20-year-old Pant had captained Delhi to be runners-up in 2017/18 Ranji Trophy.



"You must get someone ready. Like Mahi became captain out of nowhere but they made him, right! Then he evolved. Keeper is always a good thinker because he always has the best view on the ground," said Yuvraj in an upcoming interview on 'Home of Heroes' show on the newly-launched sports channel Sports18 to be aired at 7pm on April 29.



"You pick a young guy (Pant) who can be a future captain, give him time and don't expect miracles in the first six months or a year. I feel you must believe in the younger guys to get the job done," added Yuvraj, who featured in 40 Tests for India.