Papa looking down on his beautiful Sonia: Rahul on mother's memoir

With his mother Sonia Gandhi’s memoir set to hit the stands later this year, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 20 August said he was proud that it would be read by the millions who love her, and acknowledged how difficult it must have been for someone as private as her to tell the world her story.

Sonia Gandhi will release her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in November, in which she will share her intimate account of marrying into one of India’s most powerful political families, the tragedy of losing her husband Rajiv Gandhi that drew her into the ‘public world of politics’, and her decision to turn down the prime minister’s post in 2004, among other events.

The book will hit stands on 10 November, publisher Alfred A Knopf, an American imprint of Penguin Random House, announced on Tuesday. Penguin Random House India, however, has not confirmed the book’s release date in India.

In a message posted on X, Rahul Gandhi said, ‘Mama, I last saw you and Papa together more than 35 years ago. Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity.

‘Only Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa truly was.

‘I am happy, and so proud, that your story — ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ — will finally be read by the millions of people who love you. I know how hard it was for someone as private as you to tell the world your beautiful story.’